The Lemon Tree timber sale off of Riordan Hill Road is ramping back up with operations starting in June 15.
When the closure order took effect last season, it closed the Old Upper 8-Track.
That area is still completely closed to the public, and due to the close proximity of the tree-felling operations on the lower end of the unit, there will be a temporary closure of some trail sections and areas for safety concerns.
Strategic planning efforts are being implemented to minimize the duration of trails/area closure. Trails that will be affected include Eldorado, Uptrack (new Upper 8-Track), and the 1003 Road connector.
Once the crew has dropped the trees and it is deemed safe for recreational use, and the county will issue another notice that those trail sections/areas are opened back up.
“Please respect these temporary closures, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation which helps keep the Hood River County Tree Farm safe for all to enjoy,” said Andrew Wells, Hood River County Tree Farm manager.
