Mt. Hood Meadows hosts a mountain clean-up day on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The aim is to pick up the litter and tossed recyclables not collected in the resort’s year-round litter collections.
“Collectors” will receive a scenic chair ride on Stadium good any day during summer operations, as well as a lunch voucher the day of the clean-up for a barbecue on the deck (does not include the Schuss Grill). After participants are done “helping keep Hood green,” they may hang out on the deck and enjoy music, said a press release.
Participants should meet on the deck and make sure to wear sturdy shoes, bring a water bottle, sun screen and gloves and garbage grabbers. They should also dress for the weather in layers and wear sturdy shoes. The site has uneven terrain and some steep slopes, said the press release. Safety information will be provided.
Dogs (other than service dogs) will not be allowed at this litter collection. Children 6 and up, with a parent, are welcome. Otherwise, the minimum age without an adult is 16. Participants must sign up in advance of the event through SolveOregon.org and must be present at the event start time, 10 a.m., to participate.
