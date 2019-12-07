Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, individuals are urged donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season.
“The need for blood doesn’t pause for the holidays. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States,” said Christine Welch of the American Red Cross in a written statement. “Despite this constant need, busy holiday schedules make it difficult for the American Red Cross to collect enough blood to meet those patient needs. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed.”
In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood or platelets through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.)
Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. See the sidebar for upcoming blood drives in the area.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Another way to support the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products, said a Red Cross press release.
For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
