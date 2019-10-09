The current resurgence in peonies is no accident.
Until recently, their omission from modern garden design had persisted nearly half a century, but that’s rapidly changing as gardeners discover the exceptional qualities of the newer varieties that have been specifically developed for today’s smaller, low maintenance gardens.
These aren’t your grandmother’s peonies!
Join Lore Sampson, owner of Rarity Gardens and president, of the American Peony Society, on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Extension Office Conference Room as she shares everything you need to know, including peony selection, flower forms, planting, propagating and care.
In addition, Sampson will discuss how to use peonies as cut flowers including tips on storing peonies for later use in flower arrangements and competitive shows. She will share the historical journey of three millennia of garden use of both tree and herbaceous peonies and the ongoing development of the exciting new Itoh intersectional crosses.
Bring your questions and get ready to rediscover these incredibly beautiful and majestic landscape aristocrats.
About Lore Sampson
Sampson is a member of the garden community in the Pacific Northwest. She and her husband, Jim, own and operate Rarity Gardens, a small perennial nursery specializing in hosta, daylilies, and especially peonies.
A nurseryman’s daughter, Sampson has been growing and propagating a wide variety of trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants since childhood. She studied botany at the University of Michigan and currently grows more than 700 different peony cultivars.
A longtime member of the Pacific Northwest Peony Society, she is the president of the American Peony Society, where she also chairs both the Education and Award of Landscape Merit Committees. She is the recipient of the Award of Horticulture from the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs. Her mission is to introduce gardeners to modern peonies as the perfect choice for both the landscape and vase.
