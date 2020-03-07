“Reinvention” is the theme for the March art exhibit in the Columbia Center for the Arts.
For the month of March, the gallery is dominated by one of the largest single pieces of art displayed at CCA, or anywhere else in the county.
The collaborative print “Exquisite Gorge” runs the length of two walls in the gallery, easily visible from the Cascade Avenue windows, and wraps around a third side.
The panoramic serial interpretation of the Columbia River is on loan from Maryhill Museum of Art, where the 11 artists’ six-foot panels, divided into 20-mile sections of the Columbia, were assembled in a process involving a steamroller pressing ink onto carved images of the river.
The Exquisite Gorge Project brought together artists and communities last summer to create a 66-foot steamrolled print.
Artists worked with community members from their assigned stretch of river and carved images on four-by-six wood panels. Each completed panel was connected end-to-end and printed using a steamroller on the grounds of Maryhill Museum of Art, revealing images of the shores, towns, cliffs and islands, flora and fauna, myths and lore, as well as human residents, from the Willamette to the Snake rivers.
A film presentation on the creative process, and talk by Maryhill Curator Lou Palermo, will happen in the CCA theater on March 7 from 3:30-6 p.m.
“Reinvention” is the process of taking something and altering it so much it appears entirely new, said Gallery Manager Carolyn Hopkins.
“This term can be applied to recycled art. By taking discarded materials that once had another purpose and utilizing them in new and novel ways, we reinvent the byproducts of society,” she said. “How can you reinvent what’s at hand to make art? Can found objects really turn into treasure?”
Artists exhibiting in March include Jessica Cavlock, Stephen Cohen, Mary Coleman, Joseph Gretsch, Eric Lindsay, Debora Lorang, Margo Page and Mike Ruff.
CCA, at 213 Cascade Ave., is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 pm.
