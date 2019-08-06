In the aftermath of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and and Dayton, Ohio, Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) invites community members to join in a time of prayer and reflection Wednesday, Aug. 7 at noon.
“In the face of death, hatred and anti-immigrant violence, we will join together as people of faith to express our support for those who suffer and strengthen our resolve to act on behalf of justice,” said Rev. Vicky Stifter, pastor of Riverside Community Church and member of GEM.
The Aug. 7 interfaith vigil will take place at Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ at Fourth and State Streets in downtown Hood River.
GEM also invites community members to participate in an outdoor vigil in front of Riverside Church on Aug. 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. to express support for immigrants in our community.
“With so many people living in fear, we must let our neighbors know that they are not alone and that they are welcome here,” said Stifter.
For further information about the vigils, call 541-386-1412.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.