Nationally known speaker, author, eco-theologian and pro-science evangelist Rev. Michael Dowd will preach and speak at Riverside Community Church in downtown Hood River on Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12-13.
Rev. Dowd’s bridge-building book “Thank God for Evolution” was endorsed by six Nobel Prize winning scientists and a wide diversity of religious leaders. His work has appeared in publications such as The New York Times, Newsweek and the Washington Post as well as on many national network news programs.
“We’re honored to host Rev. Dowd in our community. His powerful and evocative work challenges us to revisit our understanding of ‘God,’ look anew at the purpose of religion and explore the urgent role we are called to play in healing our relationship with Earth,” stated Rev. Vicky Stifter, Riverside pastor.
On Sunday, Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m., Rev. Dowd’s sermon will be “A Mythic-Scientific Interpretation of Our Global Crises.”
On Monday at 6:30 p.m. Dowd will return for a public presentation and discussion entitled “Post-Doom Inspiration: Finding Joy in Contracting Times.” Grounded in an ecological interpretation of evolution, this program centers on fidelity to the future, according Stifter.
“It explores how to stay sane, sober and inspired to act locally and become ever more resilient in increasingly challenging times. It is geared for teens and adults,” she said.
Both events are free and open to the public. Childcare is available.
Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ is located at the corner of 4th and State St. in Hood River. All are welcome. To learn more, contact the church office at 541-386-1412 or visit riversideucc.com.
