It’s a rockin’ blues party for the Hood River Education Foundation on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., featuring Rick Estrin and the Nightcats.
Promoting a new blues album “Contemporary,” the Nightcats are a staple of the national blues scene. The party happens in the Gorge Room of the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.
Tickets are $30. This is a 21 and over only event.
Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.
Jazz duo at Feast Nov. 14
Guitarist Kit Garoutte and bassist Dave Captein present an evening of string jazz at Feast Market on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Feast Market & Delicatessen, 151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon; 509-637-6886.
Silverhill Band at Rivertap Nov. 14
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, Nov. 14: Thursday Night Jump with Al & Nolan, 6-9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15: Al Hare, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16: The Silverhill Band, 6-9 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6-9 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Cyparski, Neilson & Bentz at White Buffalo
On Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m., John Cyparski (guitar/flute), Bill Neilson (guitar) and George Bentz (bass) blend tight instrumentation and smooth vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo.
White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Rooted: Gorge Stories’ returns Nov. 14
“Rooted: Gorge Stories of Community, Creativity and Innovation” is a night of storytelling by a compelling roster of speakers, including musician Rachel Drake, Tofurkey founder Seth Tibbott and Arctic explorer Katie Crafts.
This year’s event is Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Center for the Arts in Hood River. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. For more information, visit www.livablehoodriver.org.
Shakin Sinclines at Zim’s Nov. 15
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Nov. 15: The Shakin Sinclines with Jeff Minnick on drums, Whit Draper on guitar and Don Campbell on stand-up bass, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Folk singer Lauren Sheehan in Stevenson
Roots Americana musician Lauren Sheehan launched her performing career in 2002 and has become well-known in the Portland music scene. Catch a solo acoustic show on Friday, Nov. 15 at Clark and Lewies in Stevenson. Critics say Sheehan is a “vivacious ‘songster’ who delights audiences with the breadth of her material, evocative artistry and musicianship.” Music is from 7-9 p.m.
Clark and Lewies, 130 S.W. Cascade Ave., Stevenson; 509-219-0097.
Jazz Rocks! featuring Jazz Collective
The CGOA Jazz Collective and local school jazz bands present two performances of Jazz Rocks! Friday, Nov. 15 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Nov. 17 (2 p.m.) at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center. Expect high energy, hard-rocking big band arrangements that have become classics, including music by Herbie Hancock, Earth, Wind and Fire, Buddy Rich, Don Ellis and the Beatles. Tickets at door or at gorgeorchestra.org: $20 adults ($15 members), $5 youth 10-17, and free for kids under 10.
Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Road, Hood River.
‘Swindler’ at River City
Swindler is Seattle’s leading Pacific Northwest jam band “producing a fresh and original sound that integrates funk, jazz and psychedelic rock into a masterful sonic tapestry.” Swindler stops in Hood River on Friday, Nov. 15, at the River City Saloon.
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
‘The Election’ at TDHS Nov. 14-16
The Dalles High School Drama Department presents “The Election,” a play by Don Zolidis, on Nov. 14-16, at 7:30 p.m. at The Dalles High School Auditorium. Tickets $10, seniors $8.
The Dalles High School, 220 E. 10th St., The Dalles.
‘Birch and The Gin Joints’ at Civic Nov. 19
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes Birch and the Gin Joints at The Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $33; season passes available. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door.
Marbach discusses new book Nov. 13, 22
Local author and photographer Peter Marbach will be discussing his new book, “Healing the Big River: Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty,” on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River, and on Friday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m., at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum in The Dalles. There is a $10 suggested donation for the Hood River event; $5 admission to The Dalles event.
‘Legends of Coyote’
Two misadventures about Coyote, the infamous trickster, will be performed by Pegasus Puppet Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Hood River County Library.
Patrons can view and touch artifacts after the show. Refreshments will be served. This program is free and open to the public.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Mark Reynolds Band at Solera Nov. 22
On Friday, Nov. 22, it’s the Mark Reynolds Band at Solera Brewery. Inspired by deep folk-blues and gospel-tinged country heard over the airwaves of rural Wasco County.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Drive, Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Send Entertainment listings to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.
