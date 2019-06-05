First Friday brings the annual STEM Fair and a variety of art openings, along with the first street closure of the year.
Oak Street will be closed from First to Third street starting at 4 p.m. on June 7. (This corrects closure information in the June 1 edition.)
Events on June 7 in downtown Hood River include:
The Remains Gallery, presents “Roadside Distractions, a skateboarding themed art show, 6 p.m. Friday. Remains is in its new home at 13 Oak St. Featured artists are Andy Thompson, Bryce Kanights, Chet Childress, George Rocha, Jess Mudgett, Joe Brook, Joey Martin, John Morgan, and Nic Vik, with music by DJ Mexi.
The opening of the “Functional Art” exhibit at Columbia Center for the Arts, artists’ reception at 6 p.m.
New works and music at 301 Gallery, at 301 Oak St. Featured artist is Sally Bills Bailey of Mt. Hood.
Energy Council — Residents are invited to meet with and talk to members of the Hood River County Energy Council, during the Gorge STEM Fair, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Hood River County and five partner organizations involved in the development of the Hood River Energy Plan are working collaboratively to meet the ambitious goals of the plan. An all-volunteer committee, known as the Hood River County Energy Council, are assessing potential projects — ranging from a community solar project to electrifying our public vehicle fleet to bicycle infrastructure.
STEM FAIR on Friday
Children and adults alike will enjoy checking out a vintage electric car, designing aerodynamic shapes to test in a modified wind tunnel, looking through telescopes and playing with slime, said a press release. Additional topics include robotics, engineering, food science, agriculture and more.
The Gorge STEM Fair is open to all, but is specifically targeted towards families with school-aged children. Organizers hope to cultivate interest in STEM fields, raise awareness of the breadth of STEM careers in the Gorge and celebrate the ways people can get involved in local STEM opportunities, said a press release.
The Gorge STEM Fair is made possible by support from Overwatch Imaging, Gorge Ice Cream, Insitu, Hood River County Schools and the City of Hood River, according to a press release. Hosts come from Hood River, Wasco, Klickitat and Skamania counties.
For more information on STEM Hub, visit gorgestem.org/stemfair or call 541-296-2046.
