On Dec. 7, the Intel Oregon First Lego League qualifying tournament was held at Hood River Middle School. Thirteen teams from the Gorge participated from Trout Lake to Heppner.
Then, Jan. 19-20, students competed for a spot at the Intel Oregon First Lego League Tournament at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, presented by Collins Aeropsace. Representing the Gorge area is The Robobs, a neighborhood Lego robotics team consisting of fourth grade girls from Westside and May Street elementary schools.
FLL is a global robotics competition, built around theme-based challenges to engage children ages 9-16 in research, problem solving, coding and engineering. The foundation of the program is the FIRST Core Values, which emphasize teamwork, discovery and innovation.
Robobs presented a solution for their targeted problem around parking and accessibility in downtown Hood River. The presentation introduced an electric vehicle volunteer driving program for individuals with accessibility needs. This program is in partnership with the Forth EV company and Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.
