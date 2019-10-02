“Murder Ballad” is one of those rare productions whose title is the same as its genre: Murder ballads a la “Frankie and Johnny,” “Mack the Knife” and “Long Black Veil” are a long tradition in music and theater.
But this story is modern and gritty.
The new Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association musical production, opening Thursday, is a new “rock opera” by Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash.
The venue is a new one for CGOA: River City Saloon.
Director Mark Steighner noted that venue lent itself as a setting for the story of a tragic love affair that takes place mostly in a bar.
The show is open to kids 10 and up but is recommended for mature teens. Seating is limited, and front row seats are close to the action.
Tickets are available in advance through gorgeorchestra.org.
“Murder Ballad” is a full-on rock opera, with no dialogue — just songs, delivered with verve by cast members Luke Firsching, Michelle Firsching, Tommy Fliss and Emily Vawter.
Sara, a young New Yorker is torn between her dangerous ex-boyfriend and her reliable husband.
Led by a bartender who serves as the show’s narrator, “Murder Ballad” documents the details of the torrid affair with vibrant pop-rock tunes.
“Murder Ballad” appeared off-Broadway in two limited runs between 2012-2014, before moving to the West End in London. It has been produced in Europe, Japan, China and Korea.
Hear an interview with the composer on the CGOA podcast at gorgeorchestra.org/podcast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.