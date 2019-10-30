When organizers were planning the first free Thanksgiving Community Dinner in 2015, Mike Romul of Romul’s Restaurant stepped forward and said he would donate the needed 300 hundred pounds of turkey.
Since then, Romul has continued to donate turkeys every year. He has now donated approximately 1,200 pounds of turkey to make sure the community can come together to share a Thanksgiving meal.
Recently, organizers Beth Hartwell and Debby Chenoweth presented Romul with a plaque honoring him and his support to the community.
“It takes generous providers like Mike and others to make this dinner happen every year,” said Hartwell. “In addition, we rely on hundreds of hours of volunteers to plan, prepare, serve, and deliver this meal to the community.
“I especially like the community sharing a meal together in the spirit of Thanksgiving,” said Romul, “and that meals can be taken to people who are unable to get out.”
This year, the free Thanksgiving Community Dinner will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28 from noon to 3 p.m. at Riverside Community Church and from noon to 2 pm at the Marina Pavilion in Cascade Locks. Meals can be delivered to those who are unable to come to the locations by requesting them at least four days in advance.
For delivery contact Bonnie New at bnew1@live.com. To be part of the volunteer team, contact Chenoweth at Chenoweth.d@gmail.com or 541-399-2384.
