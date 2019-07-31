Keep your eyes open as you pass through Odell throughout the month of August. The west side of the new cold storage building at Diamond Central will be transformed from a blank gray slate to a vibrant mural depicting the history of the fruit industry in Hood River Valley.
For the last year and a half, muralists Michelle Yamamoto and Allison Bell Fox have been working with Arts and Education Director Shelley Toon-Lindberg, Diamond Fruit Growers Board of Directors and staff, community members Patrick Rawson and Maija Yasui to create a triptych, three 16-by-64-foot illustrations of the fruit industry.
Viewing from north to south, the initial mural will feature the western European settlers’ mature planting of apple orchards in the valley, circa 1900, illustrating the harvest of towering apple trees, 20-foot ladder scaffolding and horse drawn wagons for delivery of the apples to the packing houses and rail station for transport. These mature apple orchards had their seeds sown in 1854, when Nathaniel Coe and his family first settled in Hood River and began planting fruit such as peaches, apricots, pears and apples, along with vegetables, for sustenance. Peaches did not fare well in the frigid winters that plagued the valley for over 100 years, but apple production took root in the fertile volcanic soil.
Apples were one of the most popular fruit during the latter part of the 1800s and those raised in the scenic Columbia River Gorge and adjacent Hood River Valley were touted as the best in the world at the 1905 Lewis and Clark Exposition in Portland. A variety of apples were harvested that appealed to the eastern market, helping establish the Hood River Valley as a premier fruit growing area on the west coast. Earlier varieties included Spitzenburg, Ortley, Yellow Newtons and Arkansas Blacks, none of which are currently grown commercially in the valley.
When the O. R. & N. railroad was completed to and through the Hood River Valley, it partnered with the Hood River-based Commercial Club in 1910, publishing a booklet extolling the beauty of the valley, its fertile soil and thriving apple industry. When they distributed 30,000 copies of this booklet nationwide, it looked like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for many immigrants.
Like most marketing devices, the focus was on immediate success, not the actual route of back-breaking work, first as a farm laborer, then clearing their own land, planting the trees and waiting for them to mature and produce fruit. These very advertisements lured some of my Finnish relatives to the Hood River Valley from the frigid plains of North Dakota.
The fickle fruit market and unpredictable actions of Mother Nature were kept secret from the fortune seekers. One particularly harsh winter in 1919, the temperature dropped to 20 degrees below zero and many of the newly planted apple orchards were destroyed. In juxtaposition to this disaster, farmers noted that pears were able to withstand a harsh winter, and the orchardists gradually replaced apples with pears.
A half century later, in the 1960s, apple orchards were virtually eliminated in the valley when rumors that Alar, a deadly pesticide, was being used in the production of apples across the nation. This was not true in the Hood River Valley. Regardless, the damage was done, and almost all of the apple plantings were removed over the next five years. Ironically, in the past two decades, over-planting of apples in Washington has made it unprofitable to replant apples in our valley. It remains to be seen if the reemerging apple juice and cider industry in our valley reinstates the apple as king in the 21st century.
The second mural transitions to the planting of pears and cherries throughout the ‘20s, ‘40s and ‘60s, when Japanese immigrants served as farm laborers. After the Japanese community survived Oregon laws prohibiting land ownership, internment in camps during World War II and loss of most of their businesses and belongings, they reclaimed their farms, slowly becoming well-respected business men and women in the community. Several of these Japanese Americans were elected to the board of directors of one of the valley’s most prominent fruit companies, Diamond Fruit Growers.
With the advancement of agricultural science, a specific variety of pear, De Anjou was found to thrive in the valley’s climate and fertile volcanic soil. The fact that these specific conditions had to be met to grow a good Anjou pear made them more profitable. Hood River Valley and Medford were the only two locations in Oregon where this pear could grow to its maximum size.
The lower and mid portion of the valley replaced old apple varieties with cherries, a highly perishable crop which has had relative success over the years. It has long been said that if a large cherry crop is set, the fruit is clean and grows to a desirable size, and the price for the fresh fruit is high, a farmer can recoup seven years of losses in just one good year. Notably, there are fewer cherry growers in the valley who are willing to gamble on the seven-year income versus the more established market for the De Anjou pear.
The third mural features the valley’s bounty of pears for which we are now famous. It honors the Latino farmworkers and now farm owners who have been the backbone of the industry for the last 40 years. It is meant to highlight the industry’s success in diversifying its product as conditions change, and celebrate the diverse workforce that has made our community such a great place in which to live.
Serving as the quasi-historian on this project and having grown up on the west side of the valley among Finnish and Japanese immigrant farm workers and farm owners has helped me view the experience through the lens of social justice. The strength of the fruit industry today, although initially founded on the backs of immigrants in a valley where discrimination was rampant, has transitioned to one that has helped farm workers and farm owners thrive by understanding the value of diversity among the fruit harvested and the families who work and live in our community.
This is only Phase 1 of the project. Once completed, a kiosk may be constructed on the opposite side of Odell Highway to view the expansive mural. It will feature portraits of diverse orchardists in the valley who have been instrumental in developing the industry.
These portraits will be painted by student artists, along with a mural of the valley. The story of the immigrants, farmers and the fruits of their labor will be told by a videographer and made available through cell phone and QR codes.
Don’t ask me how; it is something this younger generation inherently understands. We are raising funds for the mural completion and Phase 2. If you would like to be a part of either of these projects contact Toon-Lindberg at Arts in Education 541-387-5031 or go their website at www.gorgeartsined.org and make a donation to the Odell Mural Project.
