One thing about backtracking through history is you may follow a trail of breadcrumbs deep into the forest, only to become overwhelmed by the boundless stand of trees surrounding you and the labyrinth of paths leading in unlimited directions. Thanks to the winter weather, I was allotted a few more weeks of discoveries in identifying the trees in this ancient Finnish forest of families I am exploring. My own family is fearful that this may be an endless trail that I may wander down for many more months or even years. They know me well.
I remind them that the journey on the Yasui side of the family has led to many news articles, a movie, “Never Give Up,” a novel, “The Stubborn Twig,” a documentary, “The Family Gathering,” and the award of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the family of Min Yasui for his life-long pursuit of justice for all.
The Min Yasui Legacy Project seeks to keep the call for justice alive and in the forefront of social justice movements. March 28, 2020, will mark the fourth Min Yasui Day in Oregon, a day set aside by our state legislature to honor those who have sought justice for all and encourage others to follow a path of service.
Homer and Yuka Yasui, siblings of Min Yasui, both in their mid-90s, continue to share their own stories to prevent history from repeating itself. They are engaged in the latest social justice project, Tsuru for Solidarity, a national pilgrimage across the southern border of the United States to Washington, D.C., June 5-7 to ease the suffering of immigrant children and families on the border and close the camps. Adults and children across the United States are folding 125,000 paper cranes that symbolize hope and perseverance, as well as representing the 125,000 Japanese Americans who were incarcerated in U.S. concentration camps during World War II.
I tell my family I will keep on the Finnish trail of breadcrumbs to see what more I can learn, and help to instill the Finnish sense of Sisu, perseverance in the face of great odds, until my enthusiasm wanes or time runs out. Who knows how long that may be if I follow in the footsteps of Homer and Yuka Yasui.
Last weekend, Finnish cousins Timo and Elina Huusari stopped by on their way home from a day of cross-country skiing at Teacup Lake. They were returning the Jakku journals they had been translating for the last two months, enabling me to add a first-person voice to the Sense of Place presentation Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Columbia Center for the Arts. They had gotten to know John Jakku through the journals he had kept from 1929 through 1943, spanning the life and death of his wife and only grandson. I was able to share with them some of the old pictures from the Jakku collection, helping them visualize the family, farm, fortune and misfortune throughout their lives in Oak Grove.
Timo and I enthusiastically recounted mysteries that we had uncovered, keeping us both on the endless trail of breadcrumbs in search of answers.
While my questions were related to an obscure newspaper mention in the 1902 Hood River Glacier about Johan John Madsen Matsson Jakku to John Jakku, Timo’s mystery surrounded a three-month gap in John Jakku’s journal on his mysterious trip to Finland in the twilight of his life, losing three months somewhere in Europe. He ultimately reappears in Berlin, Germany, then travels to the Netherlands, and finally returns home to Hood River via the Panama Canal.
I had two more letters in my possession, written in old-fashioned Finnish with the flowery, cursive flourish that made it almost undecipherable. The letters spanned the continents, families and eras I was researching. Perhaps within these letters was a clue to solving these mysteries. I would try to entice Timo and Elina with a steaming bowl of chili and some Finnish flatbread to stay a little longer, then surreptitiously slip them the two letters for translation. As their backs warmed by the crackling fire, my plan came to fruition. They generously read and began summarizing the letters content for me.
One letter was written in 1937 to Maria Jakku in Finland by my grandmother, Selma Seppa Annala. Grandmother Selma was lamenting the lack of communication from the family in Finland and deep concern around the reports of yet another war the Finnish were fighting. Although Selma had lived in America since she was 9, sent away by her family to escape the devastation of famine, war and poverty, she still was very connected to the families in her homeland. She shared with Maria some everyday happenings in what felt like an attempt to lift Maria’s spirits. She recounted that my father, Sulo Annala, had climbed Mount Hood the previous week to set the ropes and stanchions for the following day’s Legion Climb. She described the climb in some detail, recounting that women, in long skirts and flowing hats, as well as men, climbed the mountain, reminding her of the Finnish spirit of Sisu. Timo surmised that she was encouraging Maria Jakku to persevere.
The second letter was written in 1947 on parchment thin stationery to Armas Jakku of Hood River by the same Maria Jakku of Finland. She profusely thanked her nephews Armas and Eino for sending a care package with some staples, most deliciously some “real” coffee that she had not had for years.
She described the desperate situation the family was in, barely surviving in the countryside of Laihia, victims of almost a century of wars inflicted upon the Finnish population currently by the Russian Army. Maria shared that she was now blind and had to resort to asking another woman to write the poignant thank you letter to her nephews. She was astounded that they still remembered her and cared enough to send a care package.
I felt the pain of this woman who expressed her anguish at living in a country side ravished by war, an almost continual condition throughout her life. The encouragement of grandmother Selma to Maria to persevere, underscoring that life was worth living. She too had her Sisu tested. Sent away from her family at the age of 9 to a different country, marrying a man 20 years her senior, giving birth to eight children only to be widowed and left to raise those young children by herself.
While the answer to the mysteries we were puzzling over were not found, the answer to the spirit of immigrants was illuminated. Love, family, perseverance. Sisu.
