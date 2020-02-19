Spring house cleaning has taken on a new meaning as I set my house in order for a hip replacement this coming Monday. I have learned what a crummy housekeeper I am since washing the shower is not sufficient, it must be sanitized. Linens must be cleansed with a specific detergent and Killer, the house cat, must be quarantined or evicted for at least a couple weeks to prevent infection. I am fine with all these precautions since I want my new hip, and a few months later, my new knee to be the most efficient replacement parts possible. By the time this is printed, I will have a new hip in place on the left side, resulting in a matched set with the right hip that was replaced 15 years ago.
I learned fairly quickly that there have been enormous changes in the last decade and a half. I have had four visits with various support staff at three different locations on this journey. First, I was at Salmon Creek to meet for a diagnostic visit with the doctor at one of his four offices. Once I negotiated the various buildings on campus and found the shortest route to his office, I found a choice parking place and began mapping my trek. Walking long halls on a crumbling hip socket is not my favorite activity. Staff were friendly and helpful, although not as familiar as those walking the halls at Providence Hood River.
The doctor recommended I visit his Rose Quarter office on Drexler Drive for a diagnostic injection. A few weeks later after finally wrangling an appointment, I set off with dear friend Joni Walker riding shotgun. Road trips to a new doctor’s office can be a lot more fun if your navigator has a sense of humor when a wrong turn is made, the wrong parking lot is entered, or even the wrong building is thought to be our correct destination. Of course, my navigator had already been to my ultimate destination with her husband a few years prior, so we should have driven directly to our predetermined destination. Being on a short road trip with a bestie is a lot more fun than heading to a doctor’s appointment with a bored husband who would rather be anywhere BUT in the shotgun seat of the car on the way to a medical building in the big city.
Past experiences with this scenario made me well aware of the drawbacks to having a hubby on board. He does not navigate well, nor is he willing to consult the GPS on my cell phone. In fact, he refuses to turn on the navigation device, convinced it is not a reliable tool and will take us to some undetermined destination by an indecipherable route. Alas, sometimes that is true.
With Joni onboard, the car is filled with laughter, fond memories and robust discussions. With Flip riding shotgun, the car is, more often than not, filled with silence, punctuated by a short series of snoring blasts, and several snide sideward glances and sarcastic suggestions if I don’t make a right hand turn on a red light at the warp speed he would initiate as the driver.
Joni is a superlative sidekick. She handles the cell phone with aplomb. We laugh at the same missteps and we pick the same bathroom and lunch stops. A few detours around the block to head in to the correct parking structure are just part of the adventure. My husband would never understand why pulling into a delivery truck parking zone is down-right hysterical.
After a painless diagnostic injection, a delicious lunch break at a Japanese hole-in-the-wall, there is an interminable three months wait to get in to the surgeon’s office for a pre-op, at yet another medical campus, St. Joseph at Peace Health. Each of the day’s appointments were in a different building on campus. I wandered the halls from Physicians Building to the Tower, to the hospital, to the imaging center. I finally ended up at my joint class. I asked if I was going to learn how to smoke a joint, but the joke fell flat when they didn’t know I was a drug prevention specialist.
I was given a 40-page notebook to study prior to the surgery. It included phone numbers, maps, exercises, medications, and house cleaning details covering what to expect before, during and after the procedure. I called it my “Joint Replacement for Dummies” manual. There were three pages on how to describe my pain with emojis emoting empathetic expressions. I have been practicing that one with the grandkids to see if they can tell what I am feeling. Apparently, I am not very good at this because all the family has banned me from using GIF’s or emojis. And I thought I was catching on to this high-tech communication tool.
Infection control was covered in a chapter on how to bath for four days before the surgery with a special soap. And then there was the section on how to clean my house. Hopefully they don’t send an inspector to check on the cleanliness. I consider myself a pretty competent housekeeper but I seldom disinfect things at the level they are suggesting. Well that is what the kids are for when I am under the knife, or actually the robot assisted scalpel.
I had already removed my throw rugs, shortened the walker legs that fit my son Niko’s 6 foot-3-inch body to assist my ever shrinking 5-foot-5 frame, and had mastered sliding in and out of bed and car at warp speed. The only item not covered in the manual was how to carry a 50-pound book to all the various appointments.
On Tuesday, I visited the Rose Quarter office again and confirmed with my doctor and his robotic sidekick that I was ready. I couldn’t be more prepared if the notebook was 100 pages long. This time, I had my husband riding shotgun. Thankfully, he slept all the way in and back, making only one killjoy comment. I suggested the little hole-in-the-wall Japanese restaurant that Flip’s father loved and Joni and I had enjoyed such a delicious repast in a few months prior. His reply: “One of my friends said he was pretty sure he saw a cockroach scoot across the floor when he ate there.” I let the comment fall on deaf ears and proceeded directly to the restaurant. We enjoyed a delicious lunch. Yes, I was periodically peeking over my sushi plate at the floor to see if there were any creepy cockroaches crawling about. Nothing to be seen on the very dark colored plank flooring. Those coffee shop/chemical company guys are always pulling each other’s leg. Aren’t they?
