These last few weeks have been filled with celebrations of life and moments of melancholy marking the loss of long-time friends.
We traveled to Seattle to celebrate Aunt Molly Maeda’s 100th birthday, a remarkable woman who just keeps on ticking, like the Energizer Bunny on steroids. There is no slowing down this bundle of energy, who still makes sushi for her congregation at a church located two bus rides and a transfer away from her senior living complex.
On the flip side was the quiet passing of another extraordinary woman who wanted no fanfare as her life came to an end. Dorinne McKeown was a fun loving, story-telling, dog-loving, church-going woman who made all those around her feel welcome and loved. In her 92 years, she acquired a fan-club filled to the brim with thankful people who cherished her friendship.
We are blessed to have our children and grandchildren within arms-reach, which has strengthened our nuclear family, providing many opportunities for numerous celebrations but also increasing the circle of loss as our family tree grows. From scraped knees to surgeries, birthdays and anniversaries, our strong sense of family has carried us through the inevitable trials and tribulations of life and loss of parents and grandparents, loved ones and friends.
We are also fortunate to have lived in Hood River most of our lives, except for a brief interlude when we attended college. This makes our extended family of friends and farmers, teachers and coaches, butchers and bakers, clerks and custodians pretty extensive. We know that without this all-embracing support system, our lives would be much more difficult. So, we celebrate together as often as we can, moments large or small, that bring us joy and laughter. Most of our family celebrations are pretty low-key. We are not into theme parties, unless you count Star Wars paper plates or unicorn napkins for the grandkid’s birthdays. No magicians or clowns to entertain the guests. We have our own assortment of family members who fill those roles.
In June, on a rain-drenched artificial field, we celebrated granddaughter Kendra Wilkin’s high school graduation, along with 400 of her classmates. She was one of 16 scholars who achieved or exceeded a perfect four-point grade average. What in the world is a four-point plus?
It was heartwarming listening to the cheers of the class and the thundering foot stomping salute as new mother, Jessica Mendiola, and her baby, adorned in matching caps and gowns, took their place on the stage. This same expression of appreciation for classmates who faced physical, emotional and mental challenges could be heard throughout the ceremony, a tribute to the students’ compassion for one another.
It was fitting that the volunteer of the year Michael McElwee was honored for his compassionate service to the students. Serendipitously, a crowning rainbow broke through the evening’s blustering wind and periodic cloud bursts, as if mother nature was adding her best wishes to the class of 2019.
Most of the students attended the elaborate after-graduation, drug-free party that parents and community provide each year, marking the last time the class of 2019 would gather as one. Our family and friends graduation gathering was less extravagant and significantly smaller, due in part to the stack of invitations that were never sent out, but more in line with Cooper Case and Kendra’s wish to keep it simple. There was lots of conversation, great food catered by Niko and Kathy Yasui, and a water balloon free-for-all that brought back childhood memories.
I am especially proud of our school system and the lessons taught that may be outside of the core curriculum. Yes, reading, writing, science and math are critical elements to our children’s success, but life lessons such as service and compassion, leadership and understanding, will serve them throughout their lives.
From pre-school through high school, our teachers and aides, custodians and bus drivers, coaches and volunteers, show compassion for all children. They teach by example that each and every person, young or old, rich or poor, of every belief, ethnicity and ability, is our community’s most precious asset. Students facing challenges are part of every classroom, serving as an inspiration to their classmates, fostering compassion rather than discrimination, kindness rather than bullying, adding value to the core curriculum rather than being a deficit.
These life lessons start early in our children’s lives. I saw an example of this at Mid Valley Elementary School’s fourth grade program last week. As a white, monolingual English speaker, I was definitely in the minority in a gymnasium filled with Spanish-speaking Latino parents and bilingual students (thanks to the cadre of teachers at Mid Valley who work in the immersion program). I felt at home among friends.
The year-end performance of “Go West,” directed by the school’s talented music teacher, Lydia Petersen, was a toe tapping, fast paced musical that rivaled some Broadway shows. Students were dressed in stereo typical Western garb, plaid shirts and Levi’s, bonnets and aprons, overalls and cowboy boots. Parents’ and grandparents’ eyes were on their own children as they began telling the story of the western migration of families in search of a new home, or a place to find their fortune in the gold laced hills of California. You could actually hear nervous parents’ inhale, then hold their breath as their children began to speak, praying they would speak or sing in an enjoyable way, rather than be embarrassed or suffer paralyzing stage fright. By all accounts, it was a jubilant performance enjoyed by all who gathered in the sweltering gym.
Of course, my eyes were focused on my twin granddaughters, Rayla and MacKenzie, as they performed. Poor planning on the principal’s part, locating them on opposite sides of the stage. My head was continuously swiveling right to left, left to right, like an owl searching for a wayward forest mouse. You might think I would have some pull with the Mid Valley administrator, since she is my daughter. It ain’t necessarily so.
Rayla caught my eye on the right side of the stage, a protective arm gently cradling her diminutive classmate, Juan Huerta, swaying together to the music and proudly singing in harmony. I was not the only one who caught the tender moment, for there was a murmur behind me with some subtle finger pointing towards the two. It was such a simple, quiet moment, the children’s faces glowing with trust and kindness.
It echoed the thunderous foot stomping of the graduating seniors when their last classmate crossed the stage, a graduate who was not defined by Down’s Syndrome, guided by a classmate, arms pumping in celebration. Yes, my eyes swelled with tears on both occasions.
We owe a debt of gratitude to all that are teaching the three R’s in my day, reading, “riting” and “rithmatic.” (Perhaps we should have focused on spelling.) In addition to those three this generation has added two more R’s and a K.
Be Responsible. Be Respectful. Be Kind.
