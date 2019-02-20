The snow clouds begrudgingly parted one morning, allowing me to enjoy an evolving scene of blushing pink and baby blue pastels as the Alpen glow of sunrise washed across the snow blanketed valley floor.
As quickly as the clearing came, so it went. My panoramic view now condensed, the snow falling so rapidly that only the railing on the deck is visible. I can see that the overnight snowfall has already covered the deck that I spent back-breaking hours shoveling each of the last three mornings. It appears to be a routine I must continue for at least another week, according to the weather report.
I must admit, I do like watching this fresh snowfall, as long as it is from the inside of my warm home. I know this is a luxury some folks do not have and I have compassion for those without access to shelter that protects them from adverse weather conditions.
It is relaxing, almost hypnotic, watching flakes drift by the window, at times in a fluffy flurry, at other times in a misty sleet. I was fearful that winter was going to pass us by when January came and went with only a gentle frost.
Farmers need the mountain snow to irrigate their crops. All who use electricity to light and heat their homes rely on a strong snowpack to turn the massive turbines as the spring melt fills the rivers behind the dams. Ironically, as soon as the district declared the snow-day they had reserved on the school calendar no longer needed, winter arrived with a vengeance.
Shovels and snow plows were readied by the county, state, and individuals alike. Even their collective power faltered in the face of a such a rapid snowfall in the upper valley. We saw impassable roads, on highways, byways and freeways. Although cold, we are not overcome with the misery of Minneapolis winter where temperatures plunge to 20 degrees BELOW zero. We have been treated to a winter where the temperature is 20 degrees above zero, keeping the blanket of snow fairly fluffy and outside excursions frostbite free. For this I am thankful. But as each dawn breaks, and the snow continues to fall, I feel a growing ache in my arms, back and knees. The path to the woodshed is growing longer and longer each day.
I celebrated, albeit briefly, as the snowflakes seemed to run their course. I shoveled another nine inches off the once clear path to the woodshed, bringing in another wheelbarrow of wood for the fireplace. We suffered a brief scare one night when the electricity went out, an expected outcome given the length of this weather event and the depth and breadth of the snowfall. The snow grows heavier each day, bending limbs to the breaking point, dropping wires to the ground. Our Hood River Electric Co-op linemen and women are terrific in making rapid repairs, concerned for the families who must rely only on the electric furnace for lifesaving heat or to run the medical equipment that pumps oxygen or blood throughout their bodies.
Long hours of plowing the driveways and roadways caused fatigue in the operators as well as the machinery. Repairs have to be made. Roadways remain unplowed. Spirits plummet when one snowstorm follows another, then another. While my spirits are always lifted by the number of neighbors who reach out to one another, the continued isolation takes its toll. I didn’t realize how lonely it would be without the grandkids’ constant coming and going, the sheer depth of snow between our houses stopping their welcome visits. Once the plow opened the road between us, we once again heard their squeals of laughter and little footsteps stomping the snow from their boots at the front door. I was glad there was a hot crackling fire burning in the living room and warm cookies fresh from the oven to warm them from toes to nose. Their enthusiasm for the many opportunities this heavy snowfall offered provided me with a different perspective. There were igloos to build, roads to sled, snow ice cream to consume and, of course, the traditional snowball fight to hold. I wish every senior citizen was blessed with grandkids who live nearby. They could lift spirits and stop debilitating depression in its tracks.
This morning, our little plow was reattached to the aging Kubota tractor and, like the little engine that could, began making its way up the hills and driveways on Willow Flat. Slow and steady was the pace. I hurriedly whipped up a batch of cookies and Rice Krispie treats to feed the intrepid souls wielding their shovels and plows. A pot of hot coffee would warm their hands and the steam would warm their red noses. It made me think of days of old when the men manning the plows late into the night were offered a metal cup of whiskey to keep the cold at bay. I can still see my father seated atop an ancient, lumbering caterpillar, diesel steaming from a pipe overhead, redden face and the caterpillar yellow blackened by soot. Dad wore his mountain climbing seal coat, fur lined hood framing his face, army issued green wool pants, heavy gloves and high-topped boots to protect him from the cold. When he stepped onto the rusty tracks and settled into the hard leather seat, he became a larger than life hero to our family. I am sure he was a hero to the other house-bound neighbors living in Oak Grove when the caterpillar creaked into their driveway, a trail blazing plow rolling huge blocks of snow ahead of its hulking form. The hero atop the yellow caterpillar represented freedom to get to the grocery store or the gas station and to reconnect with their neighbors.
We have many unsung heroes in our communities, plowing our roads, shoveling our walkways, offering a hot cup of coffee or a warm plate of cookies. We extend our sincere thanks for all their heroic efforts.
