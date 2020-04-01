I knew from the break in his voice that the news was not good even before Kirby delivered the headline; the Hood River News was no more.
This was not a surprise. The signs of its demise were incontrovertible. Over the last two generations, readers had become proficient techies, demanding information in soundbites, within seconds of when the story was breaking. They accessed their news on their watch, phone, or computer. Like the Wicked Witch of the West, the newspaper began shrinking, less subscribers, fewer pages, diminished staff. And in an instant, it was gone.
I have been writing for the local newspaper since 1992. First as a guest writer, then as the Odell correspondent and for the last 20 years as a columnist under the byline Roots and Branches. I was given the opportunity to write, not as a traditional reporter, but with the freedom to share my personal perspective as a Hood River native. What a gift! I shared the history of our family, our neighborhood, our community. I was blessed with the power of the press to move people, emotionally, spiritually, factually. I am most indebted to Kirby for being encouraged to mobilize the community around social justice issues, reinforcing the values of the people who came before us and those who will come after.
I mourn the loss of the focus on our youth. The academic, scientific, athletic, artistic and performing accolades that covered page after page of our local newspaper. It has been one of the most significant components of our youth’s success. As grandparents, we post pictures and boast of our children’s virtues and accomplishments on Facebook or Instagram. But when the sportswriter, reporter or columnist writes an article, the boasting becomes newsworthy.
The Hood River News covered the robotics teams, the pitcher’s perfect game, the FFA Champion steer, speech and debate. These youth inspire us by with their talent and service. They push us to do more, give more, care more. Our spirits soar when they fill the food or blood bank, take on hard issues like immigration, racism, gun and climate control.
I mourn the loss of the historical significance that the local news provides. It is a time capsule of what makes this community such a special place to visit, live and raise our families. It provides a record of what issues we are addressing at any given time, and documents the change. It provides a forum through Letters to the Editor to address social justice and political issues, or day to day concerns.
Finally, I mourn the loss of enthusiasm I have always heard in Kirby’s voice when I submit a column for publication. That break in his voice tore a hole in my heart.
