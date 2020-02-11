“Rufus and the Army Camp that Helped End World War II” is the title of the Feb. 15 program at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, The Dalles.
Saturday’s program begins at 1:30 p.m. and is third in a month-long series of presentations.
“Rufus survives after nearby villages in the Columbia River flood plain disappeared when the dams were built,” said a press release. “It was always a unique settlement in old Wasco and later Sherman County, but never more so than when the U.S. Army set up operations during World War II. The purpose was to experiment with pontoon bridge technology in preparation for crossing the Rhine.”
Speaker Cal McDermid is director of Fort Dalles Museum and a Sherman County native. He served in the past as director of the Sherman County Museum. That museum inherited a photo collection from the army camp days that inspired this program.
Admission to the program is free, but donations are welcome. There is a TV monitor on the ground floor to serve those unable to climb stairs.
