It’s dawn, there’s frost on cars and the outside air is chilly. As many are waking up, brewing fresh coffee and getting in the shower few are up and ready to go on a four-mile run, in frigid temperatures.
Every Friday at 7 a.m. runners gather at Kickstand Coffee in Hood River for a morning run that routes through the Second Street Stairs, past Dutch Bros. and down Indian Creek Trail to Hazel Avenue.
Mark Chamley, run participant, said the gathering began three years ago with an intention of giving runners in Hood River an opportunity to run in a group. There are many cycling clubs in town but not enough running clubs or organizations, Chamley said.
No matter the conditions, rain, snow or sunshine, the group runs, Chamley said.
“It’s more relaxed. It’s a nice way to start out your day, get a little exercise before work or whatever,” Chamley said. “It’s for people to hang out and chit chat and have coffee.”
Chamley, like other participants, kickstart their Friday with this run and heads to work afterwards.
“Anybody’s welcome. Everybody’s friendly. It is a moderate pace, not a superfast pace. We’re not doing a six-minute pace or anything like that,” Chamley said. “Most people can hang with the pace but if we get somebody that’s slower, we stop at the top stairs, at Dutch Bros. and at the bottom of Indian Creek. So, we stop three times to wait for everybody so that way everybody stays together and heads back.”
During pristine running conditions, nearly 20 people participate in the run. That number can drop down to two, like Friday after Thanksgiving.
After the run participants get to enjoy doughnuts and coffee from Kickstand.
Krista Clark, manager for Kickstand, said the event is perfect for any runner who’s in search of a running group.
“It’s a great way to meet people,” Clark said. “If you’re a runner and you want to meet people and get connected with the running community it’s a great way to find your running buddy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.