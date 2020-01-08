Farm work is a whole lot safer than it used to be. But as far as SAIF is concerned, even one injury or illness is too many, said a press release.
That’s why SAIF is offering 29 free ag safety seminars in 17 cities across Oregon, continuing through March. Nine will be presented entirely in Spanish, inlcuding two in Hood River and The Dalles.
“We purposely hold these in the off-season to encourage attendance,” said Courtney Merriott, senior safety management consultant at SAIF and presenter at this year’s seminars. “Our goal is to provide the latest safety content for the industry, so that every ag worker goes home safe and healthy each night.”
This year’s seminars will focus on four topics: Respiratory personal protective equipment, working at elevation, safety leadership for anyone, and incident analysis — a structured process for identifying what happened and reducing recurrence of injuries moving forward, said a press release.
In March, SAIF will also offer webinars online in English and, new this year, Spanish.
The seminars are designed primarily for people working in agriculture, but are open to anyone interested in ag safety and health. English seminars will be Jan. 22 at The Dalles Readiness Center and Feb. 12 at Hood River County Fairgrounds. Spanish seminars will be Jan. 13 in Hood River, and Jan. 23 in The Dalles. All will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and lunch will be provided.
Employers with small ag businesses who attend the seminar, or watch the webinars, will meet the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) instructional requirement, one of four requirements that exempt small agricultural operations from random OSHA inspections.
Three hours of technical and one hour of business continuing education credits will be offered if approved by the Landscape Contractors Board. Producer continuing education credit hours for licensed insurance agents have been requested and are pending approval by the Department of Consumer and Business Services.
For more information, visit www.saif.com/agseminars.
