Sally’s Cat Fund, named in honor of the late Sally Donovan, was incorporated earlier this year as a tax-exempt nonprofit organization.
“Our goal is to help as many cats as we can to stay in the home or grounds they are familiar with,” said a press release. “We do that by helping lower-income cat caregivers, or those who are feeding fixed ferals, by occasionally providing cat food.”
Donovan was a co-founder of Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue and passed away 10 years after its formation. Sally’s Cat Fund was founded “to fill in a gap within the local community to help lower-income people who, because of financial need, might otherwise have to stop helping cats,” said a press release.
The fund has three major goals:
- To provide supplemental cat food and supplies to cat caregivers who otherwise can’t afford them and to people feeding fixed, free-roaming cats.
- To pay a portion of veterinary bills for injured or ill free-roaming cats.
- To reduce the number of homeless and unwanted cats in the Gorge by publicizing clinics where pet or free-roaming cats are fixed for free or at a nominal cost.
Since it’s inception, Sally’s Cat Fund has helped the community by:
- Donating cat food on a regular basis to a handful of local cat caregivers feeding five colonies of fixed, free-roaming cats.
- Creating and providing Hood River County Animal Control personnel with free info cards describing spay/neuter opportunities in the Gorge for distribution to the public.
- Donating “cat packs” of supplies for new residents of Helping Hands Against Violence in Hood River for domestic abuse survivors who arrive at the HHAV shelter with a cat.
- Helping to pay part of the vet bill for more than a dozen ill or injured free-roaming cats
- Arranging with Hawks Ridge Assisted Living to serve as a cat food donation site.
- Creating greeting cards featuring Donovan’s line drawings of cats as a fundraiser to sell in local stores.
- Giving a presentation on the history of cats to residents of Hawks Ridge.
- Continuing to raise funds to buy cat food and to provide stipends to its partner veterinarian.
“We are really pleased to be able to help local needy cats as well as the great people who work selflessly to give these cats better lives,” said a Sally’s Cat Fund press release.
Donations can be made to Sally’s Cat Fund, online at sallyscatfund.weebly.com/donate.html or by mail; send a check to Sally’s Cat Fund, P.O. Box 91, Odell, OR 97044.
