Sixth graders Tess Balzer, left, and Estrella Cuevas pass out candygrams in Tony Rolen’s class at Hood River Middle School on March 13, the final day of school prior to what was soon learned would be an extended spring break for students all over Oregon. As a fundraiser in February, the HRMS Booster Club sold candygrams for $1 apiece, and this was distribution day. In this case, someone had paid for a candygram to everyone in Rolen’s classroom.