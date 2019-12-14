Hood River Adopt A Dog, in conjunction with Gorge Dog and Naked Winery Underground, is holding its second Pictures with Santa Paws fundraiser for fur babies, non-fur babies and their families on Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. at Naked Winery Underground, 606 Oak St.
Santa and Mrs. Paws will be on hand to sit for family photos. There will be treats for pups and kids alike and holiday merriment for all. Sitting fees are $25 per family; each sitting receives a handcrafted ornament, a 4×6 print and downloadable copy of their picture with Santa Paws.
“Our first event at Dog River Pet Supplies was a hit, and we expect this one to be even bigger,” said Eden McGrew, HRAAD fundraising manager. For more information, visit hoodriveradoptadog.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.