On Second Saturday, Oct. 12, the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) will have several of its antique gliders out soaring for visitors to see and enjoy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The gliders on display will include early performance gliders and those used during World War II for training pilots.
“Learn about the local gliding community and what makes Hood River such an awesome place to go flying,” said a press release.
In addition to the flying, WAAAM’s antique automobiles will be out and about from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving rides to visitors who attend the event.
The airplane restoration shop will show a rare 1920s Alfaro Primary Glider currently undergoing restoration at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
