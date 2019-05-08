‘All About Speed’
The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM) will be featuring the “high horsepower” part of the museum’s collection during the May 11 Second Saturday Event.
Come by and check out the sleek muscle cars and other vehicles that worked their engines to peak performance for their era, said a WAAAM press release. Have questions about horsepower? Want to hear what the sound of a 360 horsepower engine is like when it revs up? The event will feature plenty to see and enjoy, said the press release.
The flying and driving action will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with two Airplane Restoration Shop tours happening at 11 a.m. and 1p.m.
WAAAM is located at 1600 Air Museum Road. For more information, visit www.waaamuseum.org, or call 541-308-1600.
