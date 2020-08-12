Your kids have left home and you’re thinking your 2,500 square-foot house is better suited for a young family with kids instead of a couple of 70-year oldies. Or you now want to live someplace where crawling under the sink is no longer your responsibility, but the landlord’s. Or you are tired of eating the same breakfast, lunch and dinner every day and would like to move to a retirement community where they provide a variety of meals — and they taste good!
So, it’s time to think about moving. But to move you’ll have to get rid of much of your accumulated stuff — which for most of us is hard to do. But why?
You may find it difficult because of the reasons we keep things. They are useful. But will they still be useful after you move? If you don’t see yourself having a garden, you won’t need all the garden equipment.
Or things can symbolize something important to you: Your old vinyl records; your daughter’s fifth-grade hand-drawn pictures; or your dad’s fold up rocking chair, which you still keep even though the seat is ripped.
It takes courage to surrender these things and decide to move forward in your life.
Once you’ve made the difficult decision of what to get rid of, you then must decide how — which isn’t easy either.
Does anyone you know want anything — your kids usually don’t. Should you have a yard sale, which is hard work? Can some things be donated? Or should it just be trashed — which seems wasteful because you’re sure someone will want those VHS movies, right?
It is always easier to do nothing than something, especially when there are difficult personal decisions to make. But there is a reward. By getting rid of many of your possessions, you often find a sense of relief and freedom. But don’t wait. Do it while you still can.
We won’t always be spring chickens!
•••
If you have driven by the center you may have asked yourself, “What is that tent for?
Several weeks ago, Mitzi Stansbury suggested the center set up a tent for small groups of 12 or fewer to meet safely in the shade — except during those 100-plus days. She, like many of us, is missing meeting with friends in person, and by meeting outside with six-foot social distancing, it can be done safely.
If you want to schedule a time for your small group to meet, call the center and you’ll be put on the schedule.
The only conflict now is Debra Lutje’s strength yoga class at 9:15 on Friday mornings.
And it wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for Matt Larsen and Discover Rentals, who donated the tent.
Also, under the tent, the center is having a Mask Sale & Benefit on Aug. 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be both adult and children masks in multiple prints and in various sizes, each for $5. This will be an easy way to purchase another mask for yourself or one for your grandchild before school starts.
•••
The name of the reality series broadcast live on NBC television from 1952 to 1961 and was created by Ralph Edwards, who fooled Laurel and Hardy into making their only television appearance was This is Your Life. I received correct answers from Barbara Cadwell, Jerry Phillips, Kim Birge, Dave Lutgens, Rhonda Spies, Patty Burnett, Shirley (I lost her last name), and Keith Bassham from Hood River, who is this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And last week, I missed Jerry Phillips and Clare Zumwalt.
You may not want to answer this question but if you do, I’m not going to make any assumptions about your social behavior during your younger days. In 1970, a rock band from San Jose named themselves the Doobie Brothers, which they intended to be temporary because they thought it was a dumb name, but instead has lasted for their five decade career. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what is a “doobie?” Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or mail it with a bottle of patchouli oil.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, trying to keep my socks on. Until we meet again, nothing takes you back to feeling like a 15-year-old than finding a pimple on your nose. Those darn masks!
•••
“Honestly, sometimes I get really fed up of my subconscious — it’s like it’s got a mind of it’s own.” — Alexei Sayle
•••
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels daily menus. If you would like to pick up a meal at noon, call 541-298-8333 before 10 a.m.
Thursday (13): Beef Spanish Rice
Friday (14): Ham with Sweet Potato Souffle
Monday (17): Cheeseburger Pie
Tuesday (18): Turkey and Gravy
Wednesday (19): Pork Chops
