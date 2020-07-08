Raise your hand if you have completed the 2020 Census? Good. Now, how many of you have forgotten about the 2020 Census because of COVID-19? If you are in the latter group, you have plenty of company. So far, Oregon Gorge counties have a self-response rate significantly below Oregon’s average of 64.2 percent.
But you still have time to respond — before someone comes knocking on your door.
The Census questionnaires were mailed back in April. If you haven’t responded yet — and can still find it among all your papers on the dining room table — please complete the questionnaire and mail it back.
You can also complete the online questionnaire at www.my2020census. Or if you prefer, you can call 844-330-2020 and complete the questionnaire by phone.
Even though the collection process has been interrupted due to COVID-19, the U.S. Census Bureau has announced it is now on track to conduct multiple follow-up activities over the next several months aimed at ensuring a complete and accurate count. Starting in mid-July, the Census Bureau will begin interviewing households that have yet to respond to the 2020 Census.
All census takers will be trained on social distancing protocols and will be issued personal protective equipment (PPE).
If you have already completed the 2020 census questionnaire, there is a chance you may receive a follow-up call to validate information you provided when you completed the census questionnaire.
The census is constitutionally mandated to count every person living in the United States to determine representation in Congress. But over the years, more questions have been added to help determine how to allocate hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for critical programs and services; as well as helping lawmakers, business owners, and many others to make critical decisions.
You can help shape the future of your communities by responding today.
•••
Now that July 4 has flown by, we know there are many 90 degree days ahead. And during those hot days of summer, don’t forget to stay hydrated.
As we age, our bodies change (which I am reminded of often), becoming less sensitive to heat and the feelings of thirst, making all of us more vulnerable to summer’s heat and humidity. In addition, certain medical conditions, such as heart disease, and medications commonly taken by older adults — water pills, allergy and sinus medications, and antidepressants — further increase the risk.
But according to The American Geriatrics Society’s Foundation for Health in Aging (FHIA), there are precautions we can take to prevent the harmful effects of dehydration. There are the obvious — but often ignored: Turn on the air conditioner or go somewhere with air conditioning; when outdoors wear a hat and lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; use SPF 30 or higher sunscreen; avoid strenuous activity; and my favorite — take a cool shower or bath.
But what you may not know is that more frequent drinking of smaller quantities is better than less frequent drinking of larger quantities. (If you aren’t sure if you are drinking enough fluids ... how should I say this politely? Check your urine. If it is the color of lemonade that’s good. If it is the color of apple cider, you likely need to drink more liquids.)
And if you’re worried about the heat, have someone check on you once or twice a day during the heat waves.
•••
The television sitcom that ran from 1972 through 1977 and starred comedian Red Foxx was Sanford and Son. I received correct answers from Jim and Sue Donnelly, Jess Birge (who noted that Redd Foxx’s given name was John Sanford), Lana Tepfer, Rhonda Spies, Dave Lutgens, Jerry Phillips, Barbara Cadwell and Susan Ronning, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
Between 1964 and 1970, the Beatles appeared in five major motion pictures, beginning with this 1964 musical comedy directed by Richard Lester during the height of Beatlemania. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of their first film, described as “comic fantasia with music;,” which was an enormous commercial success with the director trying every cinematic gag in the book? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or send it with a DVD of their last film Let It Be (1970).
•••
Well, it’s been another week, wondering, “Have I written about that before?” Until we meet again, take time to celebrate — even the small things.
•••
“I make the most of all that comes and the least of all that goes.” — Sara Teasdale, American poet
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels daily menus. If you would like to pick up a meal at noon, call 541-298-8333 before 10 a.m.
Menu
Thursday (9): Biscuits and Sausage with Scrambled Eggs
Friday (10): Porkchops Baked in Mushroom Sauce over Rice
Monday (13): Stroganoff over Rice
Tuesday (14): Baked Ham
Wednesday (15): Lasagna
