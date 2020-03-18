Serious Theater kicks off its 2020 season with auditions for a new play: “The King, The Final Hours,” by Mark Macias.
A perusal script may be obtained, and alternate auditions times will be considered, by emailing serioustheaterdalles@gmail.com. Auditions are March 20 and March 23 at 7 p.m. in the basement of Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles corner of 10th and Union.
“The King, The Final Hours” presents an interpretation of what was going through Elvis Presley’s mind during his final hours. Audience members will follow The King as he recalls historical and pivotal moments that shaped his personal life as the most famous man in the world, said a press release. “Most stories on Elvis water down the personal struggles he faced throughout his life,” said Macias. “But at the root, Elvis was a man with personal flaws, just like all of us.”
The play calls for both a young and an old Elvis, Ann Margret, Priscilla Presley, Gladys Presley (Elvis’ mother), and Colonel Tom Parker (Elvis’ manager), as well as a number of small parts for men and women (many of which can be combined). The Elvis and Ann Margret roles require singing. Performances will be at Serious Theater’s venue in the newly renovated Sawyer Hall. There will be two performances each on Saturday May 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and one performance each Sunday May 10 and 17 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.