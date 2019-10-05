The 10th winter of Shelter Operations with Hood River Warming Shelter starts next month.
Trainings and a pre-shelter season social event are planned in October by Hood River Shelter Services.
The Warming Shelter will be open every night from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., Nov. 18 through March 8, again located within Riverside Church at 317 State Street, downtown.
“This work would not be possible without the collaboration of our community partners and the dedication of our compassionate volunteers. Thank you for being part of this important work in our community,” said Sarah Kellems, Shelter Services director.
Volunteer Trainings
Two volunteer training sessions are planned: Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9-11 a.m.
While returning volunteers are not required to attend a training, they are welcome to atttend and bring a friend, neighbor, relative, or coworker who is interested in learning more about the shelter.
Pre-season social
The community is invited to a Pre-Season Social for Hood River Shelter Services at pFriem Family Brewing, 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at pFriem, 707 Portway Avenue at the waterfront in Hood River.
Gather with shelter staff and community partners to socialize while raising funds for Warming Shelter operations. All drink sales in the upstairs Library will be donated to the Warming Shelter. Light appetizers will be served.
This is the first in a series of fundraisers pFriem is holding for local organizations in the community. “We are honored to have been chosen to be the first organization to participate,” Kellems said.
Shelter Operations
This season, the Warming Shelter has added overnight staffing and will now have a staff person on site during all hours of shelter operations. Community volunteers will continue to serve alongside shelter staff.
The shelter is also expanding on-site visits to the shelter from local service providers, including Columbia Gorge Health Council and Bridges to Health Pathways, Hood River County Health Department, One Community Health, Mid-Columbia Housing Authority, and Dr. Laura Starrett.
Hood River Warming Shelter is on Facebook at facebook.com/gorgecares.
