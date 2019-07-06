All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 14 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for harassment and lodged at NORCOR.
June 18 — Van Horn Drive — Three males were cited and released for criminal trespass II. One male was also placed under arrest for assault III, recklessly endangering another person, criminal trespass II and criminal mischief III. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
June 12 — Westcliff Drive, 4100 block — Criminal mischief reported to have occurred in May.
June 13 — Eastside Road, 1700 block — Potential criminal mischief reported.
June 18 — S.W. Benson Street, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Window reported to have been broken out of an RV.
June 18 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a report of a juvenile male hitting and kicking a dog (disorderly conduct). The dog was uninjured.
June 18 — Country Club Road, 1200 block — Criminal mischief reported.
June 18 — Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 13 — Methodist Road, 900 block — Fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 13 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Deputy responded to a non-injury traffic crash.
June 14 — Davis Drive, 3600 bloc, Odell — Cold hit and run reported.
June 14 — Highway 35, 3500 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle accident involving a deer. Injuries were reported.
June 17 — Odell Highway, 2800 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash that resulted in a car fire.
June 17 — Hood River — Sheriff’s office responded to a non-injury traffic crash on I-84, westbound near milepost 54.
June 19 — Cascade Avenue and Rand Road — Deputy investigated a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 18 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 bock, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for a probation violation detainer.
June 19 — State Street — Restraining order violation complaint reported.
Theft or burglary:
June 16 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for theft.
June 18 — KLM Drive, 4200 block, Mt. Hood-Parkdale — Theft reported.
Search and rescue:
June 14 — Forest Service Road 44, Parkdale — A search and rescue mission was conducted for a lost mushroom hunter. He was located and returned to his party.
Other:
June 13 — S.E. Sunset Avenue, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Civil complaint reported.
June 15 — Mud Alley Road, Odell — Minor cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
June 16 — Barrett Drive, 4200 block — Deputy responded to a weapons call.
June 17 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputies took an informational report regarding child welfare.
June 19 — Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted the Inter-Tribal Police.
