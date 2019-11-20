The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office has found a way to help a demographic that many assistance programs have difficulty reaching: Those who need help but, for whatever reason, don’t ask for it.
“Some people, they don’t like to ask for help,” said Marie Parker, peer support specialist for the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office’s Parole and Probation department. “So, if we see somebody and we know they’re in need, we approach them.”
Parker has a stash of supplies — tents, sleeping bags, towels, shoes, snacks, and other donated items — that Sheriff’s Office staff can hand out to anybody they notice is in need.
“It’s really nice, it’s not just people who come through our doors — we may have a deputy out who sees a family that’s in need of something and they’re able to grab stuff,” Parker said. “Everybody knows where my stuff is now. I have closets that are full, and everybody knows where everything is, and they can help themselves.”
The art of approaching somebody can be difficult, but Parker said they have rarely had anybody turn down their offer of help. “A lot of times, it’s kind of like a counseling session because they’ll open up to you,” she said.
Parker helped start the Sheriff’s Office Assistance Program soon after she started working for the Parole and Probation department roughly two years ago, when she noticed that many who came into the office had needs that weren’t being met.
“Marie (Parker) has really been a gamechanger for our office,” said Parole and Probation Commander Jaime Hepner. “She is able to build a rapport and a connection with people that probation officers can’t … because she’s able to have that rapport and build those connections, they tell her what they need.”
Around the same time that Parker was talking with other Sheriff’s Office staff about how to help meet some of those needs, she was approached by longtime Elks member George Johnson, who was looking for a community project to donate money to. From there, the Sheriff’s Office Assistance Program was born, and has been operating now for just over a year.
Donations from the Hood River Elks Lodge continue to be the program’s primary source of funding.
“We have a group of men and women who like to sit down and play cards on Tuesday nights,” Johnson said. “Well, we came up with the idea a number of years ago … of donating $5 per person every week to a fund that we have created.” That fund has been used to help send kids to a speech and hearing camp, to help with veteran’s causes, donated to the Hood River County Christmas Project and, for over a year now, donated to the Sheriff’s Office Assistance Program.
“It’s just fun for us to donate something to the community. And the guys don’t mind, I mean, they applaud it — they want to do it,” Johnson said.
The Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for other donors to help make the program sustainable year-round. “We’re hoping that other people see the need and are willing to participate throughout the entire year,” said Katie Haskins, Sheriff’s Office executive assistant.
Some already have: For example, Providence’s Heart to Start walking program recently held a donation drive specifically for the Assistance Program; and the local Best Western Plus began donating unopened shampoo and conditioner bottles that can’t be reused, as well as clothes left behind in hotel rooms.
See the sidebar (below) for a list of items that the program needs donated.
For more information on the program or to drop off a donation, head to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office at 309 State St., Hood River or call 541-386-2098.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.