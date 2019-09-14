On Sept. 10, more than 20 people from area faith communities gathered on State Street in front of Riverside Church to demonstrate support for their immigrant neighbors in the Gorge, said Riverside Pastor Vicky Stifter. “The event garnered many waves, thumbs up and honks of support from those passing by,” she said. The vigils are sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries and will continue on Tuesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. through the months of September and October. Community members are welcome to participate. Above, Ruth Tsu and Ann Harris at Tuesday’s gathering.
