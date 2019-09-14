A5 wild riverside immigration support (1).jpg

Ruth Tsu and Ann Harris at Tuesday’s gathering.

 Photo by Kathy Watson

On Sept. 10, more than 20 people from area faith communities gathered on State Street in front of Riverside Church to demonstrate support for their immigrant neighbors in the Gorge, said Riverside Pastor Vicky Stifter. “The event garnered many waves, thumbs up and honks of support from those passing by,” she said. The vigils are sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries and will continue on Tuesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. through the months of September and October. Community members are welcome to participate. Above, Ruth Tsu and Ann Harris at Tuesday’s gathering.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.