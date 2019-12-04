As temperatures begin to fall, Skyline Hospital and Riverview Bank are partnering to help provide winter clothing to those in need through the “Warming Hearts” Winter Clothes Drive.
Winter clothes will be collected throughout the month of December. Donations should be either new or gently used coats, gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and other winter items.
“Skyline is very proud to collaborate with Riverview Bank on this essential program, which will provide support to our neighbors this winter,” said Debi Budnick, Skyline Hospital’s outreach coordinator. “Not every person has access to cold weather gear. So, if you have an extra hat, coat or a couple pairs of gloves to donate, it can really make a difference.”
Items and/or contributions can be dropped off at Skyline Hospital or Riverview Bank in White Salmon.
All items collected will be distributed to those in need through local social service programs.
For more information, call 509-637-2601 or email debibudnick@skylinehospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.