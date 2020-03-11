Hood River County Reads kicked off its 2020 event -- with featured book, "The Highest Tide" by Jim Lynch -- on March 7 at the Hood River Library. Books were additionally distributed in Parkdale and Cascade Locks March 10.
Two first place winners — one high school, one middle school — have been announced in the annual Hood River County Reads poster contest last week that feature artwork inspired by “The Highest Tide” by Jim Lynch, this year’s book. Winner at the high school level was Claire Bokovoy, Hood River Valley High School, pictured above. At the middle school level, the winner was Teigan Slatt, Hood River Middle. The two, along with four other winners in the second and third place categories, were present at Saturday’s event launch, and will be on display through April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.