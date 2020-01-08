The Dalles Dam Visitor Center hosts the 10th annual Eagle Watch Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch as bald eagles roost in their natural habitat along the Columbia River.
During this Eagle Watch event, the visitor center will be open for live raptor presentations, provided by the U.S. Forest Service, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Rowena Wildlife Clinic.
Visitors are welcome and encouraged to bring their own scopes and binoculars; there will be a limited number available for use. This event is free and accessible to those with disabilities.
The Columbia River is an excellent food source for bald eagles that migrate each winter in search of food, said a press release. These “snow birds” use the green space below the dam as a winter vacation home. Watching from The Dalles Dam Visitor Center provides a front row seat to view eagles.
Mid-December through mid-February is the best time to visit Seufert Park for bird watching. The park, adjacent to The Dalles Dam Visitor Center, is open to the public for day use.
The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is located off exit 87 of I-84, traveling east on Bret Clodfelter Way. Inclement weather may cause the event to be rescheduled. For more information, contact The Dalles Lock & Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-8475 or visit www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Locations/Columbia-River/The-Dalles/.
To stay up to date on all Portland District events, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PortlandCorps.
Get more information about raptor viewing opportunities in the Columbia River Gorge at www.gorgediscovery.org or www.rowenawildlifeclinic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.