Is there a woman in your business, civic or personal life who has made a distinctive difference in the quality of life in Hood River County or in the lives of local women and girls?
Soroptimist International of Hood River is asking individuals, businesses and organizations to help honor a woman in their midst whose professional or volunteer work qualifies her as a Soroptimist “Woman of Distinction.”
Deadline for submitting nominations is Friday, April 26. An awards “happy hour” is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.
“Our community is full of strong, capable women who have shaped our county’s culture since its beginning,” said Soroptimist President Denise Rehse Watson. “Soroptimist has been recognizing and celebrating distinctive women in our community for over 40 years. We know we will never run out of worthy nominees. Because our larger community benefits from the work of these outstanding citizens, we ask everyone’s help in making sure they are recognized.”
Nomination forms, guidelines and a list of previous winners are available at Hood River County libraries and at soroptimisthoodriver.com, or by calling June Knudson at 541-760-6050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.