Parkdale native Courtney Erikson, 23, needs a double lung transplant — and family and friends are hosting a spaghetti feed on Sunday, June 23 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds Community Building to help raise funds.
Erikson was born with cystic fibrosis, which affects the body’s ability to move salt and water in and out of cells. This causes the lungs and pancreas to secrete abnormally thick mucus that blocks passageways, causing breathing difficulties, lung infections and other chronic challenges. According to webmd.com, more than 30,000 people in the United States have CF. There is no cure, but advancements in treatment means both life span and quality of life for most people affected by CF has increased.
Her everyday motto: Believe. “My family even has tattoos with the word ‘believe’ for me,” she said. “Something will work out no matter what.”
Erikson said the timing of the transplant depends on when a suitable pair of lungs is found. Surgeries are not scheduled ahead of time.
“You get a phone call for a possible pair of lungs that would fit,” she explained. “You go to the hospital that day or night, and they look at them again once they receive them and go over all the different tests. Then hopefully, you have surgery to get them. It doesn’t always work out when they do call you.
“There could also be something called a ‘dry run,’ which means they have you all prepped for surgery and about ready, but they caught something about the lungs they didn’t see before, and they think it wouldn’t be a good idea to continue because they want the most perfect lungs they can get for you,” she said.
She is working with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA), an organization that gives fundraising assistance to children and young adults in need of transplants (www.COTAforTeamCourtney.com). One hundred percent of funds raised at next Sunday’s dinner — and those raised on her fundraising website — will assist with transplant-related expenses. The family has set a total fundraising goal of $50,000.
Doors will open at 4 p.m., with dinner at 5 p.m. and an auction to follow. Tickets are $10 for those age 12 and up, and $5 for kids age 5 and up. Erikson said auction items include a row boat, root tiller, gift baskets, small air compressor, quilts and a hotel stay with ski package, among others.
She added that even if those in attendance don’t bid on silent auction items, that coming to eat dinner is a great support to her family.
“Come support a local girl,” Erikson said. “All the money raised goes 100 percent to me for transplant-related expenses. COTA is a great campaign and will and has helped our family lots.”
For more information, email teamcourtney13@gmail.com.
