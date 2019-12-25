Twenty-two student government students from Hood River Valley High School dropped off food collected from local elementary schools to the FISH Food Bank on Dec. 20. The day before, they unloaded food and money donated at the high school.
“FISH Food Bank relies on this food drive and fundraising effort to allow FISH to purchase food for the entire year,” said FISH Board President Marianne Durkan. “The high school students raise this money in many ways. I have often seen them standing outside of Rosauers in the freezing cold, collecting monies. It’s a whole school effort, involving students, teachers and class competitions. For many students, this often leads to them desiring to volunteer at FISH, especially on Saturdays.”
HRVHS collected 598 cans of food and $9,493.71; county elementary schools donated 5,120 cans of food and all other checks collected totaled $6,785. Grand totals: 5,718 cans of food and $16,278.71.
The high school counts every dollar donated as equaling five cans of food. Top classes in this year’s HRVHS collection competition were, in first place, Troy Tactay with 32,070 cans, Niko Yasui in second with 11,317 cans, Kathryn Yasui in third with 8,866 cans and Dave Fultz with 5,831 cans. Durkan said monies collected will be used by FISH to purchase several months’ worth of food through the Oregon Food Bank at a much-reduced cost per pound.
“The HRVHS students are so enthusiastic and positive and their school spirit is contagious,” said Durkan. “We have deep gratitude and thanks for their concern about persons in our community experiencing food insecurity.”
