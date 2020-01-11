Spirit of Grace Church holds an open house Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at 1140 Tucker Road, Hood River.
The community is invited to see their new addition, enjoy refreshments and hear the bell choir. A dedication service is planned from 2:30-3 p.m. Learn about Spirit of Grace’s garden, music, craft and education programs, service opportunities and scholarships. Tours of FISH Food Bank, located next door, will also be available.
(0) comments
