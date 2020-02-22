After Hours Music Series at Columbia Center for the Arts continues Feb. 26 with singer-songwriter Stephanie Sweet of Hood River.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; music starts at about 6 p.m. and goes for one hour.
Refreshments are available for purchase.
Sweet claims inspiration by a variety of influences from Ray Charles to Fleetood Mac to Susan Tedesckhi.
Joining her are local musicians Tim Ortlieb on drums and Markus Norvick on bass and keys.
The trio teamed up on their 2019 EP release, “Renaissance.”
‘Locals Downtown’
This week is Locals Downtown Wednesday from 3-6 p.m.; downtown parking is free after 3 p.m.
Business of the Week will be G. Williker’s Toy Shoppe (20 percent off games and puzzles.)
On March 4, Lucky Littles is featured and on March 11 it’s Roam and Shelter.
LWD events on Feb. 26 include Knit Night at Knot Another Hat, 11 Third St., open to anyone interested in knitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.