Steve Carlson has been named the new executive director of the Gorge Rebuild-It Center.
Carlson, a long-time Hood River resident, brings 14 years of construction and home inspection experience to the position. His first project will be an extensive cleanup and reorganization of the store.
“As executive director, Carlson will be responsible for carrying out the mission, ‘Keeping good used building materials out of the landfill, while providing affordable building materials to the community,’” said Stan Starr, board chair for the local non-profit. “Carlson will implement the board’s strategies, coordinate fundraising, and manage staff.”
Carlson will be facilitating an all-volunteer cleanup of the Gorge Rebuild-It Center store throughout the month of September.
According to Carlson, “The store has been through some challenges since long-time store manager, Patrick Morris, retired. Now, it’s time for a major reorganization of the store and stock, and a facelift for the store. Volunteers should know, we are ready to put you to work to make the Gorge Rebuild-It Center an even more amazing community resource.
“I’m personally stoked to make this happen, and my goal is to make sure that everyone who comes to the store, whether as a customer, a volunteer, or a donor, leaves stoked, too.”
GRCP Board Member Julie Tucker said, “The board could not have found a better person to lead this organization into our next phase of development. Steve has such a positive, can-do attitude, and a lifetime of experiences that led him to this position.
“The Gorge Rebuild-It Center is the only store in Hood River that keeps used building materials out of the landfill by helping people get what they need, when they need it. I love this organization, I love our mission, and I love this store. Building materials take up a whopping 40 percent of the space in landfills. Reusing them is a way everyone can take better care of our environment and fight climate change.”
Volunteers are invited to join Carlson for the first of several major cleanup days on Wednesday, Sept 18 at the Gorge Rebuild-It Center, 995 Tucker Road, next to Bryant Pipe, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Bring your work gloves. There will be plenty to do for everyone,” he said.
A link to a volunteer form, and more information about the Gorge Rebuild-It Center can be found at rebuildit.org, or by emailing grchoodriver@gmail.com.
