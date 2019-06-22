The 2018-2019 school year ended this week — a little later than originally planned due to snow days — and summer is the perfect time to explore what makes the Gorge such a great place to live.
The Dalles Chronicle recently published its 2019-2020 Kids Guide, which inserted into the June 15 edition of the News. Copies can be picked up at the News office, 390 State St., across from the Hood River Library branch — see images above.
Publication highlights include:
- Park listings such as the Children’s Park in Hood River and Sorosis Park in The Dalles.
- Trails and viewpoints such as Beacon Rock west of Stevenson and the Historic Highway State Trail in Cascade Locks.
- Family-friendly day trips such as the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center in Stevenson and The Dalles Dam in The Dalles.
- Hood River County listings include Toll Bridge Park in Parkdale, the Hood River Aquatic Center and Lost Lake.
The publication is free.
The Hood River County Library District has many free, family-friendly events scheduled for the summer months, from bilingual comedy to science labs. Upcoming events include:
- June 25 — Teen Gaming Night at the Cascade Locks Library, 4-6 p.m. Card and board games, Nintendo. Light snacks provided.
- June 26 — The Curt Show with juggler Curt Carlyle, 2-3 p.m. at the Cascade Locks Library and 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library.
- July 3 — Tears of Joy Puppet Theater, 2 p.m. at Parkdale Elementary and 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River library.
- July 6 — For the Wind! Science Workshop, 1 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Registration is required, 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org.
For more information on these or other programs, visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
The spring and summer Community Education catalog is out with a full listing of camps and classes, as well as the popular Families in the Park concert series schedule (yes, it will return in August, though there will be no Movies in the Park in Hood River).
Students of all ages can try a new sport, explore a new hobby, or check out any number of fieldtrips in and around the area.
Highlights include:
Catch the swim bus: Kids ages 8-14 in Odell and Parkdale can hop on the swim bus at Mid Valley and Parkdale elementary schools starting in July; the bus will take them to and from the Hood River Aquatic Center for a two-hour open swim followed by a 30-minute swim lesson provided by aquatic center staff.
The bus will leave Parkdale Elementary at 2:15 p.m. and return at 6:30 p.m., and Mid Valley Elementary at 2:30 p.m. and return at 6:15 p.m. Cost is $20 for four sessions, which run Wednesdays from July 10-31 and Aug. 7-28.
Play a game: Pokémon Playdate at Hood River Hobbies is open to kids ages 6-14. A summer season pass (Tuesdays in June, July and August) is $20, and the class is open to all skill levels. Younger kids may need parents to stay for the class.
Kids can bring their own cards to trade, or play with one of the limited decks at the store. Children must be able to read and stay focused.
Try a sport: The Hood River Valley High School soccer coaching staff and student athletes host a four-session Youth Eagle Soccer Camp June 25-28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will receive a free Eagle Soccer Camp soccer ball. All proceeds help fund the HRV boys and girls soccer programs. Cost is $125.
Explore and learn: Community Ed is again offering its Summer Day Camp series, with extended care available. Tuition covers all admission fees, supplies and travel, and activities range from outdoor exploring to art projects. Cost is $175 for camp only, and $205 for extended care.
For more information on these and other Community Education programs, see the printed catalog; an online PDF version is also available at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/communityed — click the PDF link.
Other summer activities to check out:
- June 24-28 — Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon at Immanuel Lutheran. Free; register at www.ImmanuelHR.org. Space is limited.
- July 8-12 — Vacation Bible School, 9 a.m. to noon at Wy’east Community Church, Odell. Free; “Roar VBS: Life is Wild, God is Good.” Preregister at myvbs.org/wyeast or call 541-993-6777 or 541-354-1063.
- July 8 thru Aug. 12 — Gorge Junior Sailing, 6 p.m. at the Hood River Marina. Intro, beginner, intermediate and advanced sailing classes for youth and teens. Weekly camp; students must know how to swim, no lifejacket provided. More at www.gorgejuniorsailing.org.
- July 15-19 — Missoula Children’s Theater presents “Pinocchio” at Mosier Community School. Cost is $85 and will benefit the school. There will be two performances presented on July 20. For more information, call 541-980-1392 or email cammillarichardson@yahoo.com.
- July 22 thru Aug. 16 — The Dalles Art Center Summer Art Camps. Week-long, all-day camps for children grades 1-8. Four sessions, Monday-Friday, 9-5 p.m. Register at www.thedallesartcenter.org/copy-of-2017-summer-art-camp.
- Aug. 12-16 — Wild Encounters, 8-1 p.m. at Horizon Christian School. Preschool summer camp for ages 3-5. Registration and details at front counter; cost is $100.
As summer continues and events come in, check the event listing on hoodrivernews.com and inside each edition of the News. Those with events to share should contact Trisha Walker, twalker@hoodrivernews.com or 541-386-1234 ext. 107.
