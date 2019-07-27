Fun at the Fair: The Hood River County Fair runs through July 27 and has plenty of activities for families. Above, Tyson Harjo earned a Special Award in Fruits and Vegetables for his zucchini version of “Forky,” the character from “Toy Story 4.” For more hands-on fun, check out the manta ray tank, new to the fair this year, and at the animal pens, it’s okay to touch some of the animals; ask permission first — and be sure to wash your hands afterwards. The livestock barns are a great way to get a close look at chickens, swine, sheep and other animals raised by Hood River County 4-H and FFA participants. Feel free to ask questions, but first look for health and safety signs in the barns. WAAAM and OMSI also have educational, hands-on displays in the gym.