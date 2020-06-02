Kyle McCarthy will soon be getting a SmartDrive Max Mobility 2 attachment for his wheelchair after a successful virtual Return of the Superhero Fun Run May 11-16. Participants posted photos with the tag #Returnofthesuperhero.
“We have reached our goal and way beyond,” said Kyle’s mother, Debbie McCarthy. “The community was extremely generous.”
She said the family received three significant contributions as well: From the Odell Lions club, the Foster family in memory of David Foster, and a donation in memory of Jeff Rice.
The wheelchair attachment is similar to an electric bike, McCarthy said, and will allow Kyle to go long distances and up hills without assistance.
