Columbia Area Transit (CAT) buses will be running routes to the Hood River County Fair July 24-26. CAT’s Upper Valley Bus will stop on its way up from Hood River and its way down from Parkdale after 2:30 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.
CAT bus riders can enjoy the fair while avoiding having to find parking. The CAT bus will stop at the fairgrounds at 2:20 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:55 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Find more details about where to catch the bus at catransit.org/service-routes/upper-valley.
CAT Transit will also have a table at the fair, where you can learn more about CAT Transit services throughout the Gorge—from The Dalles to Cascade Locks to Portland.
The Hood River County Fair is a family-friendly event with a variety of booths, food, entertainment and live music. For a full schedule of events, visit www.hoodriverfair.org/fair.htm.
