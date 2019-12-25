On a morning when Hood River Valley High School faculty presented “shout outs” to each other for good works, teacher Dave Case got a standing ovation along with recognition from state officials.
The shout-outs were for a wide range of tangible and intangible efforts, such as spending extra time and collaborating with students and helping fellow teachers, dedication to family, and contributions to quiz preparation, extracurricular programs and class projects.
The scene was the HRVHS staff meeting in the library, with close to half the teachers wearing some element of holiday costume, ranging from flashing necklaces to full-on elf costumes.
Case, who teaches journalism and AP History, last spring was named Oregon Department of Education Regional Educator of the Year. On Friday, he was recognized by Colt Gill, director of the Department of Education, and Breanna Addis of Oregon Lottery.
Gill said, “I just want to say thank you to Dave —” which was met by a lengthy standing ovation.
“I’m really luck to work here. If I’m a good teacher, it’s because of the great school I’ve gotten to work in the last 26 years, and the way we all put kids first,” Case said.
His regional honor made him a finalist for the State award. Two other finalists were from Ashland and Molalla, and the Educator of the Year honor went to the fourth one, Portland Special Education teacher Mercedes Munoz.
“This is an award that has had some celebration, and one of the great things in our partnership with Oregon Lottery is celebrating teachers from across the state,” Gill said. “We used to have one Oregon Teacher of the Year and now we have regional teachers, recognizing the great work they do with students and community day in and day out,” Gill said.
Case added, “I’ve had so many mentors over the years, many of whom are in the room right now who have taught me how to do this well, if I do it well, so I want to thank you guys. And I’ve had so many administrators who have been supportive of that. It’s the whole package.”
Gill and Addis delivered checks for $2,000 to Case and another to Hood River Valley High School. Addis said the Lottery program “supports teachers and the teachers that provide great education.”
“This is a partnership with Oregon Lottery, so we’re coming out to thank him for the work he does, and recognize him as one of those four finalists,” said Gill, who previously served as a teacher and administrator at schools in Portland, Eugene, Creswell and Cottage Grove.
“These are the folks who make things happen. They’re in there, next to the students each day.”
