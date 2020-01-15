Team registration is open for the 2020 Google Wind Challenge, which blows back into The Dalles on Saturday, March 14 at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center.
Middle and high school students are invited to create teams and sign up for the annual all-day event. Registration is due by Feb. 3 at at www.windchallenge.org.
The Wind Challenge is a free, hands-on program that fuels student interest in science, technology and wind energy, said a press release. Prizes are given to the top three high school and middle school teams whose wind turbines have the fastest speed for transferring kinetic energy and generate the most electrical power. Students are welcome to register in teams of three to six students, and schools can register multiple teams.
The event is sponsored by Google in partnership with Columbia Gorge Community College and Gorge Tech Alliance.
Learn more at windchallenge.org.
