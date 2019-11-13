The Hood River Library hosts a variety of events aimed at tweens and teens in November. All are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
The (blank) was better trivia: Cartooned!
Was the book better than the movie? Does anyone remember that show that was based on a book? Or that there are graphic novels about what happened on that show?
The Hood River County Library will be hosting monthly trivia nights with questions like those about where books, movies, TV and pop culture collide.
Cartoons and comics go together in November’s trivia night, Saturday, Nov. 16 at 4 pm. Adventure though the tales of Steven’s Universe, Adventure Time, Carmen Sandiego, Phineas and Ferb, Gravity Falls and Ducktales. Bring a phone or a tablet to join the game.
Snack and prizes will be provided. This event is open to all teen and adult cartoon fans.
Teen Movie Night in Cascade Locks
Teens can choose between several movies for the first Teen Movie Night in Cascade Locks on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m.; see the library’s webpage for title details. Popcorn and snacks will be provided for movie watchers ages 11-19.
College prep night
Take practice SAT or ACT tests, eat snacks, work on entrance exams, research schools, study and ask questions about life after high school at College Prep Night at the Hood River Library on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Laptops provided or bring one to the program.
This program is intended for high school students.
Teen movie night in HR: Teen choice
Teens can choose which of the finalists in the movie night vote is watched on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.
See the library’s webpage for title details. Popcorn and snacks provided for movie watchers ages 11-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.