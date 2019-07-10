If you bought beer this weekend, you might have seen an eye-catching sticker reminding you not to drive under the influence.
Last week, students from Hood River Valley High School and the Health Media Club did their 10th annual Fourth of July Sticker Shock campaign.
The planning for Sticker Shock began a few months ago with Health Media Club students designing the sticker. Their ideas for images and messages were then sent to a graphic designer, who produced the final version of the sticker.
Finally, last week, students gathered to visit 14 different grocery and convenience stores where they placed the stickers on cases of beer. After all the stickering, students stopped for a treat to celebrate their hard work.
Many thanks to all of the stores that have partnered with us to share the importance of not driving under the influence of alcohol.
This year’s participating stores were Safeway, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Mercado Guadalajara, Rosauers, Carniceria y Verduleria la Mexicana, Mid Valley Market, Pine Grove Pit Stop, “The Boys” Pine Grove Grocery, Chevron Gas Stations in Hood River and Cascade Locks, Columbia Market, Cascade Locks Shell Station and Windmaster Market.
